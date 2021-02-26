My side dish is threatening to tell my wife about our affair

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • I have been having an affair
  • I decided to break off the relationship with my side girl and now she is threatening to tell my wife

I have been married for 14 years, and during the last five years, I have been having an affair. I decided to break off the relationship with my side girl and now she is threatening to tell my wife everything unless I pay her a huge sum of money. I don't have the money.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.