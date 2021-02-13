My girlfriend's aunt is too strict and refuses for us to meet

By  Maurice Matheka

Hello, I have been in love for the last two years. The girl I am dating is currently staying at her aunt's home awaiting to join college next month. She is 22, her aunt has denied her the freedom to meet me. The aunt is probably worried that she may choose marriage over school, yet I respect the idea of her going to college and getting married afterward. Her aunt has denied her freedom to rent her own room when she joins college since the school is next door. The girl loves me but we are both in a dilemma as to what to do. Kindly advise.

