My getting bullied online led to a lifetime deal in America

“March 16th, 2023, is a date that will forever be etched in my memory. It was the day I experienced a mixture of elation and heartbreak, as the joy of realising a lifelong dream collided with the harsh reality of online bullying.

For many models, appearing on a billboard represents the pinnacle of success and when fate finally knocked on my door earlier this year, delivering an opportunity to advertise for a renowned phone company, I couldn't contain my excitement.

A phone call from a familiar photographer, the one with whom I had previously collaborated on product advertisements, changed the course of my life. He shared the incredible news: 'Would you be willing to work with us on an advert for the latest phone?' he asked.

It felt like a dream, a surreal moment where fantasy intertwined with reality. Without hesitation, we set to work, capturing the product and my face in both photos and videos. For the five hours we shot, I poured my passion into the striking poses knowing that this opportunity was a stepping stone toward something more significant.

I was fairly compensated and then the billboard was erected at the GPO stage in Nairobi, Kenya. A testament to my achievement. Filled with sheer joy, I couldn't contain my excitement. On that memorable day, the 16th of March, I took to my social media platforms, eager to share my triumph with those who had supported me.

I posted a heartfelt video, a glimpse into the journey that led me to this remarkable moment. I also shared it with my parents and other family members.

The response was overwhelming, with an outpouring of congratulatory messages flooding my Instagram feed, messages and a number of phone calls.

It was a heart-warming testament to the kindness and support that exists within the online community. I was grateful for the love and encouragement and slept knowing that my victory had inspired others to dream.

When I woke up on Friday, 17th March, I saw so many notifications on Twitter. I was skeptical as to the kind of attention I had got and my heart started racing, mixed emotions crowding my mind.

I was not prepared for the hate and mean comments spewed all over my post. 'This is a fence not a billboard,' the most hurtful comments read. Others joined in and trolled me, as they shared screenshots across networks.

In utter shock and disbelief, I muted all the notifications and even gave my phone to a friend. I was so scared to read the incoming messages.







The billboard that had Nyokabi Mukora bullied. Photo/ Pool

All along my modelling journey, I never got negative comments since I mostly posted my gigs and myself on Instagram.

These trolls broke me. Since then, my mom has made it a routine to call and check up on me daily. When she called that fateful day, I informed her of the negativity I had received and she sympathised with me.

'Tell them that you wanted to start from there,' she told me.

To avoid the back and forth, I vowed not to respond to any comment both good and bad. Since the world is a global village thanks to the internet, the negative comments reached Madison Jaye, an international media personality who tweeted that she would feature me to silence the bullies.

'I really don't like bullies. Hi, Nyokabi Mukora I'm a partner in Billboards in Times Square and 1500 across America. With permission from the owner of the image, I'd like to put you on a billboard in New York City free of charge. I’m going to follow and DM you now,' read the tweet.

The tweet followed by her sliding on my direct messaging was surreal to me. I was amazed. Expectant. Grateful. We exchanged contacts and had meetings to plan and execute the video shoot. For the next couple of weeks, I got to learn about personal branding as a model, and what it takes to put me on the pedestal.

Under her directions, and collaborations with a photographer and videographer we shot the video on 3rd April 2023. After careful and thorough editing, the video was sent later that night. The waiting game began.

On 19th June I woke up to so many WhatsApp calls and a text from Madison reading, 'I called you so many times lol I was so excited lol. Congrats!' She then shared the video and I could not help but shed a tear.

It was finally happening! I was in a New York City billboard…I was beyond thrilled. To spice it up, Madison informed me that the video would play the whole day after every four hours. I sent the video to my parents and shared it on all my social media platforms. This time around, I did not receive any negative comments.

Though I was not paid for the billboard in New York City video, Madison is helping me to build my brand as a model in terms of having a website, outlook on socials, and rate card. I'm positive she will help me become a model in the USA.

Additionally, ever since I was featured, I have managed to bag some endorsements which are underway.

As I grew up, beauty was my fiery passion and I couldn't resist transforming myself into a model. Yet, practical concerns wrenched at my parents' hearts, urging me to prioritise my studies. Therefore, modelling became a cherished hobby confined to the walls of our home.

Then, a glimmer of opportunity emerged when Covid-19 struck and the lockdown was announced, starting with a collaboration with a nail bar. They offered complimentary makeovers, and in return, I showcased their services on my Instagram page.

My success continued to burn brighter as I ventured into hairstyling, skincare, alcohol brands, and fashion collaborations. Each partnership became a stepping stone, guiding me closer to turning my passion into a potential income source.

While modelling flourished, my parents' wisdom nudged me to complete my studies. And so, in December 2022, I proudly wore my graduation cap from the University of Nairobi, as a holder of a degree in Psychology and Sociology. But job hunting proved to be a challenging road, leaving me with no choice but to cast my nets into my first love—modelling.

I’m glad I rose beyond the bullies.”