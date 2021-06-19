Music, mature crowd and cocktails

Meat platter at Sky Lounge- has Drumsticks, pork ribs, sausage Photo | Pool

By  Zawadi Manjane

What you need to know:

  • Sky Lounge is on the 11th floor, and as it towers over Nairobi, you can enjoy nice views especially if you sit on the high tables along the perimeter
  • The crowd here is mature and there is a band playing

I was invited out to Sky Lounge for a gin and jazz night which happens every Friday. It’s a slow month, and I didn’t want to have to “chonga viazi”, so I wanted to know if it would be a Sh 3,000 kind of night or a Sh7,000 plus one. She assured me that there are sharing platters on the menu, and you would get a free set of drinks with the order. Then, since there was a happy hour, you could get two cocktails at Sh950. It sounded like a plan to me, so we met up at the hotel. 

