Model Margaret Wambugu: ‘I don’t subscribe to one-night-stands’

Ø People keep asking me what I do for the world. Well, I am many things. I’m a Law graduate, although I haven’t started practicing yet. I am also a model and an artist liaison.





Ø I’m also a Vlogger. However, I haven’t been consistent. I have been on and off YouTube for some time. I had to sit back and think about the content I wanted to put out there.





25-year-old Margret Wambugu describes herself as a law graduate, beauty model, and an artist liaison. She is a former Miss University of Nairobi, School of Law. Photo | Pool





Ø If someone judges me by my Instagram feeds, I won’t mind. What you see is what you get.





Ø People question who pays my bills judging from what they see on my Instagram. I do it by myself. You don’t have to be filthy rich to enjoy life. Planning and saving will enable you.





Ø Based on what most people see on Instagram, there is a stereotype that a young Kenyan woman cannot live a luxurious life through her own means but this is far from the truth.









Ø Someone asked if Instagram is a healthy space to be in, or if it's just a platform where people sell pressure. My thinking is, it all boils down to how you use it. Everything has its merits and demerits; we just incline to what feeds us.





Ø I don’t subscribe to one-night-stand situations. I have never ‘chips-fungad’ anyone or chips-‘fungwad haha’. However, I’m not one to dictate what’s up and what’s not.





Ø It’s unfortunate that our society is always shy to talk about sex. We rarely are vocal about the things that actually matter.





Ø When I watched Tinder Swindler, it reminded me of such a scenario that happened to me. Someone used to send me videos of lounges in Dubai, with the intention to lure me. I’m lucky I’m a slow girl. So he gave up on his own, after depriving him of my attention.









Ø In December 2021 I posted on my feed, ‘And I have been in a healthy relationship lately,’ someone recently asked for an update. Well one word, NAIROBI (the song).









Ø Best bargain I ever got was when I bought curtains for a quarter of the initial price. You should know people haha!









Ø Of the few destinations I have been to, Malindi was one for the book. It was not necessarily romantically but it made an impact on me having stayed there for almost three months.











For feedback to the editor email [email protected]