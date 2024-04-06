Cynthia and her husband Eric Marende, and Lukase Libamira and his wife Primrose Lukase.

Love that stands the test of time

From left: Cynthia and her husband Eric Marende, and Lukase Libamira and his wife Primrose Lukase.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Wangu Kanuri

What you need to know:

  • Wedding vows though common in wedding ceremonies, have profound significance.
  • They remind us that even when life’s storms shake our commitment, enduring love for each other can be the fuel that carries us through.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kang’ata: Tips for those plotting to succeed Raila

    Raila Odinga

  2. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Reason Africa is missing from the gripping global middle class story

    EU-AU summit

  3. PREMIUM Makau Mutua: Paradox of Tiktok star Brian Chira

    Brian Chira burial

  4. PREMIUM The scary mess of urban cemetery crisis in major towns, cities

    Langata cemetery

  5. PREMIUM Banditry, a deserted Baringo ward and a troubled MCA

    Centre-One trading centre in Mochongoi, Baringo County has been frequently attacked by bandits who hide in the Korokoron hills