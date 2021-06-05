Losing my mum at a tender age inspired me to start a school for orphans

"It all began in Emmang'ali village in Vihiga county where I was born on November 28, 1990. I am the second in a family of two. My parents separated when I was in class two, and this tragic event made my mother relocate to Kisumu and then later to Kawangarwe, Nairobi in search of greener pastures.

Life took a tragic turn when my mother died in 2003 when I was in class six. I still recall that day as if it was yesterday. I recall talking to my aunt about her illness a month before, including my anxiety as her condition moved from bad to worse. Her condition had deteriorated with each passing day, and to date, I don't know what killed our mother. All we know is that she battled a long-term ailment.

News of her death hit me like a thunderbolt and I was plagued by guilt that perhaps I could have saved my mum's life. She was a great hero to us and I wondered if there was anything I would have done to prolong her life. They say time heals all wounds, but I think this statement is far off the mark. My mum inspired me to be hardworking, prayerful, and a good example to all.

Losing a mother is heart-wrenching and the loss is more pronounced if you are in your teenagehood. This was especially painful to me as I had no other parent to look up to. At times I felt torn, and some days I wanted to vanish from the world. Indeed, I wanted to crawl into the darkness and die. The reality that I would never see my mother again took the wind off the sail for me.

Pupils at Shine Academy follow class lesson with their teacher Winnie Ajela on May 31, 2021. Photo | Lucy Wanjiru



With no one to take care of us in the city, we relocated upcountry where my grandparents took over. Life was not easy as my grandparents were very old and poor and they had many grandchildren under their care. Nonetheless, they did their best. They raised us in the church which gave me a strong religious background and instilled good morals in me.

They valued education which has propelled me to where I am today. I was lucky to get a scholarship for my high school education from the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation (JKF). I performed well and in 2010, I got a scholarship for my degree in project management at Daystar University. I later joined the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) where I did a diploma in Human Resource. I also hold several certificates in teaching, counseling, and psychology.

Growing up as an orphan affected me immensely and this is why I started Shine Academy in 2010. I recall in 2009 when I came to Kibera to stay at my uncle's place in Lindi, and we lacked many basic needs like food, clothes, menstrual hygiene products, and medication.

Shine Academy is located in Kibera and the inspiration was drawn from the need to offer quality education in the slum. I also drew inspiration from my grandparents who valued education. Our priority is to offer education to orphans and vulnerable children.

Through the help of well-wishers, we fully sponsor these children throughout their primary education and thus offload the school fees burden from poor parents or guardians. We also offer food relief programmes for the families that we support and counseling sessions for the parents. We also give holistic health coaching to create emotional healing for individuals who have undergone trauma and tragic life events.

The more I engage with the parents and their children, the more I feel like I should help even more. This has given me the drive to keep doing what I do. Shine Academy and I are inseparable. We are seamless. The school is my lifetime achievement.

In the future, I would want Shine Academy to not only own its physical space but to have a children's rescue center and home in Kibera.

It warms my heart to see children benefiting from the school. I am proud that my mess became a message of hope and a lesson that one can make it in life irrespective of life challenges.

My fiancée, Elvis Koskei, has been of greatest support. He has continued to offer his time, finances, knowledge, and skills towards this noble cause.

I believe change begins with me. I am not here to blame the government, religious leaders, or any community leader. I have always loved to give hope, encourage, and give counsel after the demise of my mother. I must admit that mum's death taught me that no one is guaranteed of tomorrow and therefore, if there are things you would love to do, then now is the time."

