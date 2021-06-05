Winnie Angela Shikutwa
Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Losing my mum at a tender age inspired me to start a school for orphans

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • Winnie Angela Shikutwa was raised by her maternal grandparents after losing her mum at a tender age
  • The 30-year-old woman is a founder and director of Shine Academy, a primary school for orphans and vulnerable children in Kibera slums 

"It all began in Emmang'ali village in Vihiga county where I was born on November 28, 1990. I am the second in a family of two. My parents separated when I was in class two, and this tragic event made my mother relocate to Kisumu and then later to Kawangarwe, Nairobi in search of greener pastures. 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Signing in new artistes is not always fun and games

  2. Good girls don’t drink

  3. My sister is jealous of my thriving relationship

  4. PRIME Why we are still afraid to talk about menopause

  5. PRIME Woman of passion: I quit my job to start a business, months later Covid hit

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.