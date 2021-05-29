Mary Wachira
Paul Kariuki

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Why I rescue mentally ill people from the streets

By  Paul Kariuki

What you need to know:

  • Mary Wachira, 55, rescues mentally ill people from the streets
  • After coming across mentally unstable people roaming Nakuru town streets, Mary knew she had found her mission

"There is nothing that disheartens me other than walking the town streets and meeting mentally ill people that are neglected. I feel joyful taking them off the streets, having them treated, and reintegrating them with their families. That has been my mission for the last ten years.

