Kilifi singer Nasha Travis: ‘Male artistes are easier to work with, but some hit on you’

Fast-rising sensation Nasha Travis hails from Kilifi. The 20-year-old is an artist, performer, and singer/songwriter.









I describe my music as Afro & RnB. I’m also a student currently pursuing Business Management.





I started doing my music as pro on November 2020 when I released my first song called ‘Pambana’





My first Extend Play (EP) The African Sound Queen took me almost one year to complete. This is because I felt I wasn’t ready yet but my manager kept insisting.





My mother was also not for the idea at first, but we later realised if there were more songs from me, then that would create a good opportunity for me to get booked.





Despite not releasing a video for the EP, it’s really doing good on Boomplay streaming platform. But we are soon releasing the video.





Since turning pro, my biggest challenge has been financial support. Music is expensive and I am a student. I depend on my mother to cater to my music financial needs. Sometimes it has been tricky because she has other bills to take care of as well.





Getting shows is also a struggle especially here in Mombasa. Gigs but they are hard to come by. There are always specific artistes who will always be given preference. You will never miss them on the list.





Working with bigger female artistes is not easy but I still find working with male artistes very easy. They are approachable and always willing to. Women don't like supporting each other. I guess it’s not a cliché’.





Nonetheless, some male artistes start hitting on you, wanting some sort of a relationship. But hey I’m here strictly for work, not other things.





Being a female artiste, I find that many opportunities come from men who always want something in return. Something I can't offer.





If you hustle me instead of us working together, then it’s fine, it was never meant to be. I drop it and move on.





I have become used to disappointments. I have been promised many things that have not been fulfilled, I guess because of my stand and strictness.





One thing about me is that I am never too excited just because someone promised me the world. Promising is one thing, delivering is another completely different ball game.