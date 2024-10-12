Judy Nyawira: Due to a bad childhood experience, I always avoid my in-laws

Judy Nyawira plays a dual role. She is a content creator, but she also manages her comedian husband Abel Mutua. She has previously managed popular online humorist Njugush.

My father died in 2002, and that was my most painful experience growing up. He hadn’t written a will, and his family turned against us. Everything my mum had built with my dad was in his name, and when he died the in-laws took everything.

Now that I am married, I strive to stay away from my in-laws. We have a very cordial relationship but I try to keep a distance because of that experience.

My husband and I started discussing sex matters with our teenage daughter Mumbu when she was very young.

Unlike most of our parents, Abel and I never used euphemisms when mentioning private parts to Mumbu. We called them by their names. We called it vagina and not ‘susu’ or any other name.

Now that she is 14 she is very comfortable with these conversations.

I have had the same nanny, Flo, for 12 years. She came in when Mumbu was two years old. When I count my blessings, I count Flo twice.

For the longest time my dream car has been the VW Touareg, although I am yet to afford it. My first car was a VW Golf.

I don’t fancy a big house. All I need is a three-bedroom bungalow. I don’t need a big house because I have a small family. We always fight about this with Baba Mumbu because he desires a mansion for us.

I love to give hugs. The problem is, that some people act like they are demanding a hug from you. I think it’s good to request.

Maintaining a spark in my marriage over all these years hasn’t been easy. Marriage isn’t for the faint-hearted. It’s the most beautiful thing but it’s also one of the hardest thing you could ever do.