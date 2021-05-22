Pool

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Invest for your child and make them future millionaires

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • One of the best ways to do this is to create an investment portfolio for them and to teach them how to handle money so that they don't squander an investment that has taken years to build up
  • If you start now, chances are high that your five-year-old child could be a millionaire by the time they turn 18

As a parent, you desire to secure your child's financial future so that they have a head start in life.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.