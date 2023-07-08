I was jailed at 17 but rose against the odds to win a major competition





“When I was a little girl growing up in Mumias, I saw my grandmother smoke her cigarettes. She was addicted. As a child, I remember being intrigued by her smoke and wanting to try it. The first time I smoked tobacco, I was in class three, and I sneezed a lot.

Years later, my grandmother was diagnosed with lung cancer, and despite receiving treatment at several hospitals, she died in 2018. I've read scientific reports linking tobacco and lung cancer, and knowing that my grandmother died of the same disease, I don't want anyone else to suffer the same fate. I feel terrible when someone unknowingly uses a poisonous substance or continues to use it because they are addicted, which is why I am so passionate about the anti-tobacco campaign.

I launched a campaign to raise public awareness of the immediate health damage caused by smoking and second-hand exposure to tobacco. Through the campaign, I encouraged people who smoke to quit and those who have not yet started, to be aware of the dangers. Through my passion for writing, I developed poetic campaign pieces but realised that it was not enough. I then trained myself in public speaking. I would watch renowned orators and learn the art of communicating a message through public speeches and poem narrations.

Sumaya Msah on stage performing to the audience at Kenya National Theatre, wearing performing costumes while holding a shield. Photo | Pool

When the Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance announced the “No Tobacco Day Challenge” last year, I decided to enrol and participated in the audition. I wrote poetic pieces which I shared during an open competition by the alliance that brought together various artists. I developed a new piece, sent it to them, and was called to recite it on the day of the competition held at The Kenya National Theatre in May 2023. I was so happy when I emerged as the winner.

I am now starting to visit schools to talk about the harmful effects of tobacco. I’m still seeking support because I know that students especially girls go through a lot because of the hard economy. So I need to support the schools with sanitary pads and stationeries. That way, when I approach the schools to tell them what I’m advocating for it will be easier for students to listen because apart from the message, I will also be providing them with other basic needs. With this advocacy, I am willing to push the agenda forward but I will not limit it to anti-tobacco alone, I will talk about drugs in general.

I am equally passionate about the war against drugs as I have been a victim in my past. My involvement got me expelled from school when I was in form two. During the Covid-19 period, as we stayed home after schools were closed, I became one of the users and suppliers of drugs. In the course of this, some of my colleagues were shot dead while I was arrested. I was 17 when I was arrested and so I was taken to Kamae Girls Borstal Institute, a female child offenders facility near Kamiti Prison. It is while serving my three years jail term that I sat for my form four examinations at Kamiti Prison examination centre and scored a grade of C+.

I still believe I would have performed better if not for my involvement in drugs. I must confess that studying as a criminal is the hardest thing ever, the program is different from a normal school. Each day has its program like inspection, pastoral, and sports programs during which we don’t have our lessons. There is also inadequate equipment and facilities for use like laboratories. The environment also is not so conducive to learning as not everyone is interested in education. You can’t tell everyone to keep quiet because you want to do your studies so it’s up to you to find a quiet place to study.

Amid these challenges, I was determined to come out a transformed person because of my mother whom I had a very special relationship with. I am also aware that I made her go through hell because when a baby strays it’s the mother whom the society points fingers at. I wanted to prove to people that criminals can reform.

While at the reform facility, I learned of Crime Si Poa, a grassroots organisation that works to promote social justice and a crime-free society targeting children and young people. They used to counsel us and provided us with some basic needs for use while at the facility.

Last year July when my jail term ended I came out to live with my mum. Unfortunately, she was suffering from cancer and she passed away when I was at the University. I had to remain strong.

Currently, I am a Pwani University student studying Child Care and Protection. I chose the course because I am passionate about it based on my difficult childhood experiences. My parents used to fight frequently, and they even separated at one point. As a child, I was affected, especially when I started high school. My rebellion saw to my expulsion and arrest.