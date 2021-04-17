I was an affluent high-achiever battling depression and suicide

Sheilla Akwara, 34, battled mental illness and attempted to take her own life. This inspired her to establish Jenga Africa, a mental illness support programme for the youth.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • For two decades, Sheilla Akwara, 34, battled mental illness and attempted to take her own life
  • She talks to about her journey and what inspired her to establish Jenga Africa, a mental illness support programme for the youth

"As a child, I was very troubled, and growing up with mental health issues was a struggle. I suffered from depression, suicidal attempts, and ideation for about 20 years and I accepted this as my life sentence.

