I don’t date celebrities

A commercial model is not an Instagram model. As commercial models, we help sell products to the public by promoting them via our brands on all media platforms.





Commercial modelling is something I signed for. This is something I love doing. I always wanted to be in the modelling industry since I was young.





I started out in 2019. That was my first time to do an advertisement that aired on Citizen TV.





Like any other hustle, commercial modelling is challenging. There is a lot of competition with many models emerging every day and everyone trying to be on top. To stay with the pack or ahead, what is required is extra effort, commitment and consistency.





My craft is different from the rest. I am unique in different ways, I don’t copy other models' content just to fit in or be like them. I do what makes me happy or what pleases the client.





Commercial modelling pays well otherwise there would not be many of us. I have been lucky enough to land some well-paying jobs since my first commercial in 2019.





When I am not modelling then you will find me in class. I am currently pursuing Public Relations at St. Pauls’ University. I am also into farming.





I am never hard on myself. I take life easy and the way it comes. I believe life is for the living, I just work hard, pray and life moves on. I live for the moment.





Signs of aging that I have started seeing on myself is that nowadays I think a lot about the future. Thoughts of setting ups a number of businesses and starting a family bug me a lot.





I have never gone through ‘character development’ myself but I have subjected someone’s son to it. Relationships are crazy sometimes you know.





Dating a celebrity is clearly not an item on my bucket list. I hate pressure.





We get bashed many times on social media for using filters on our pictures. But hey who said using filters is a crime? They were put there for us to use, right?

For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]