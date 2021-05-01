I cannot rise to the occasion, am I bewitched?

People with sex problems do not always go to hospital. PHOTO|NATION

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • Julius had a serious conflict with his first wife because he decided to be polygamous. Attempts to reconcile them failed and Ann, the first wife, walked out of the marriage.
  • Julius believes that his first wife cursed him, and that's why he can't perform with his second wife

I met Julius and his wife Leah two years ago. They came to the Sexology Clinic to seek help for erection failure. They had not been intimate for close to a year. When they reached the clinic reception, however, they disagreed. Julius insisted on leaving immediately while Leah stayed put. An argument ensued and degenerated into a shouting match.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.