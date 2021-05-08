Pool

How to pick out an investment scam

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Most of Ponzi schemes have very vague business models.
  • George Mangs, an investment expert: investment scammers usually come with promises of above-average returns in relation to the market

In September 2020, Emmanuel Kiptanui was approached by a friend about an online investment platform that could make him a millionaire by the end of December 2020. “He said it’s called Crowd1. To become a millionaire, all I needed to do was buy a package and start inviting friends to join in. The more friends I invited, the faster I’d become a millionaire,” he says. 

