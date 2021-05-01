How I lost my arm but kept my spirit alive

Harriet Gathoni mugweru ( aka right hand lady), 29, was involved in an accident on her way home to Embakasi and lost her left hand. PHOTOS | POOL



By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • Harriet Mugweru, 29, alias Right-Hand Lady lost her left limb in 2019 following a road accident but has learnt to make lemonade out of the grim situation 
  • She recently started a YouTube channel, Tet Mugweru RHL, to inspire other people and show them how she lives the proverbial line, "making lemonades out of lemons

"Have you ever even for just a moment thought of your life without one of your hands? I hadn't until I found myself staring at a hard decision and a life that I was yet to live flashing before my eyes.

