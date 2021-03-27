How I have managed to beat cancer twice

Esther Atieno Andere, a cancer survivor, shows a past photograph of her and a nurse, during an interview in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on February 19, 2021. PHOTO|JARED NYATAYA

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • After six years of battling first Ovarian cancer and then bladder cancer, Esther Atieno Andare, 38, is still standing strong
  • She says: “I now live my life to the fullest. My advice to anyone suffering from cancer is that it is not a death sentence. It is beatable”

"My treatment journey, just like any cancer warrior would describe, has been nothing short of gut-wrenching.

