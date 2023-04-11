Here are simple ways to beat stress and anxiety

Clinical nutritionist

You get home after a hard day’s work, hoping to spend some quality time with the kids. But every day it’s the same story: they won’t sit still/they won’t eat their dinner/they won’t stop fighting with their sibling/they won’t stop screaming! How on earth do you stop tearing your hair out?

It’s one of the most common complaints I see at my clinic, and calming those nerves really is essential: long-term stress, whether it’s due to a crazy work- or home-life, can lead to a variety of physical and psychological problems, including fatigue, headaches, muscle tension, stomach upsets, high blood pressure, poor concentration, sleep disturbances, and depression.

Here are some simple things you can do to relieve that tension:

Avoid caffeine, alcohol and too much sugar, all of which can make tension worse. To minimize headaches and other withdrawal symptoms, reduce your caffeine intake gradually. You may think it’s boring, but the best thing to drink is chamomile tea – it’ll help to calm you without making you drowsy (its super-nutrients act on the same part of the brain as anti-anxiety medication).

Eat oats, as they are a rich source of B vitamins which are essential for supporting those frayed nerves. Porridge first thing would be ideal, as breakfast is also crucial at this time.

Eat calming foods. Magnesium is known as nature’s tranquiliser, so up your intake of magnesium-rich foods such as sukumawiki, lentils and nuts. Tense muscles can also be a constant problem when you’re stressed – magnesium can help to relax the muscle fibres too. A handful of almonds and a serving of sukumawiki will give you half of what you need a day. If you’re having trouble getting to sleep at night, try having lettuce for dinner. It contains a natural sedative called lactucarium which encourages deeper sleep.

Go Loud: Although it may sound silly, research shows that crunching on foods that make a loud noise and need plenty of strong jaw movements to chew can help to reduce stress. The physicality of chewing an apple or a big handful of carrot/celery sticks does the job perfectly.

Have a banana. As long-term tension and stress can raise blood pressure (which in turn causes lethargy and low energy levels), it’s a good idea to reduce the amount of salt in your diet. At the same time, you should increasing your intake of the mineral potassium – and where better to find this than in the humble banana.

Exercise regularly. Aerobic exercise, whether it’s at the gym or in the bedroom, really does pay dividends - it produces mood-enhancing chemicals called endorphins. However, it’s not a case of more is better: intense workouts raise levels of the stress hormone cortisol, so if you are feeling drained, they’ll make the problem worse. Take your training down a notch.

Yoga, meditation, tai chi and other mind-body techniques can also help you chill out and de-stress. Go to a class with a friend, so you’re more likely to make time for it.

Try Valerian. When you’ve tried everything else, and you still feel wound up, try the herb valerian. Widely known as a sleep aid, valerian can be used at low doses throughout the day for a calming effect.