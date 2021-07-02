Hair affair: I make and sell wigs for cancer patients abroad

Photo credit: Pool

By  PAULINE KAIRU

What you need to know:

  • Caroline also re-vamps, repairs and reconstructs old wigs or worn out closures, offers wig laundry and styling services, installation and styling, as well as ghost wig making which involves making wigs on behalf of other wig makers and hair vendors.


  • She is making plans to get a business space “for convenience’s sake” because currently, clients either have to come to her house or she has to meet them at a place of their convenience.

Three years ago, tired of buying expensive wigs, wearing them and finding that they did not fit well, or simply didn’t sit nicely on her head, Caroline Wamuyu decided to start making her own.

