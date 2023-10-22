Farm-to-table excellence and sumptuous wine tasting at Sierra Manor

Sierra has been in business for almost 15 years, evolving from a start-up microbrewery on Mombasa Road to a full-fledged restaurant.

They recently opened a new branch named Sierra Manor House Grill in Karen, complementing their first location at Yaya Centre and the second at Sarit Centre – Westlands.

This family-owned restaurant caters to those who seek a quieter, family-friendly environment with a homely ambiance.

I was transported to a world of rustic charm and culinary excellence the moment I walked through the door. With wooden beams, soft lighting, and panoramic windows offering breathtaking views of the expansive backyard, the restaurant is a harmonious blend of modern elegance and rustic warmth.

They feature many seating places, including a quiet upstairs section, a more relaxing patio area, and additional seats downstairs near the fireplace.

Our reservation was upstairs, and we felt enthusiastic for an evening of L’Avenir wine pairing and delectable cuisine. Sierra has a great South African wine list plus a few Argentine Malbecs to round out the dining experience.

On this night, they had a knowledgeable L’Avenir Sommelier to exhibit their wines and also assist us in selecting the appropriate wine combination to suit the flavors and textures. The chef-owner was also in attendance and was the one who introduced the dishes and explained what each one involved.

The exquisite smoked sailfish bruschetta with jalapeño and tomato kicked off the culinary adventure. A real masterpiece, the sailfish had a delicious sear and a delicate, flaky texture. It was coupled with a L’Avenir Horizon Rosé de Pinotage, which has scents of juicy raspberries, pomegranate, and rose petals.

Following that was pan-fried tilapia with carrot coconut and yuzu veloute, braised carrots, and chimichurri oil. The presentation was outstanding, with the colours flawlessly mixing in to give the dish a mouthwatering appearance. The tilapia was tender and flavorful, and the L’Avenir Chenin Blanc enhanced its freshness.

The grilled Angus sirloin steak with mushrooms, leeks, and red wine reduction was unquestionably the highlight of the evening, paired with a single-block Pinotage. It comes from animals raised on their farms in Nanyuki and Nakuru. The steak was tender and juicy, with a powerful smoky taste that lingered in my mouth.

It was expertly seasoned and cooked to perfection. They raise their livestock guaranteeing that every cut of meat is not only fresh but also handled with care and respect.

As the evening came to a close, I couldn’t stop myself from indulging in dessert. The chocolate stout cake served with a scoop of velvety vanilla ice cream was a lavish closing that left me in a state of indescribable bliss. Every aspect of this culinary journey reflected the team’s dedication and passion, and the sommelier’s expertise provided an exquisite dimension to the dining experience.

Sierra Manor House Grill should be at the top of your list if you’re looking for a dining experience that combines the charm of the countryside with culinary excellence.















