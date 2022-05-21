Family-friendly places in Nairobi where you can hang out under Sh1,000

Times are hard, and you are hard pressed to meet your everyday bills. But still, all work with no play makes Susie a dull child.

Don’t worry, in this list we thought about your pocket and your fun too.

We also thought that, while singles often have the information on where to go according to their wallet size, there is little information on affordable but fun sites for those with children.

There are tons of interesting places to explore and visit with children without breaking the bank. So, don’t let the fact that you have children limit you to the kind of fun you can have. Check out the following family-friendly places you can visit and hang out under Sh1,000.

Nairobi National Park

Nairobi is the only city in the world with a National Park within its vicinity. So, you don’t need to go all the way to Maasai Mara to see the sought-after Big Five. At the Nairobi National Park, you will only be required to pay an entry fee of Sh430 per adult and Sh215 per child and you get to enjoy a full day game drive in the park. If you are unable to spot your favourite animals, you can visit Nairobi Safari Walk for Sh215 per adult and Sh125 per child and have a raised and up-close view of the wild animals.

A few minutes from the park at David Sheldrick's Wildlife Trust, you will get to see the wardens feed the orphaned elephants and also try and feed them for Sh500 per child. Not forgetting that at Giraffe Centre you can feed the giraffes and even get a free kiss for Sh200 per child and Sh400 per adult. It is free for children under three years.

Ride the Ferris Wheel at Two Rivers Mall

What else can be more exciting than riding Africa’s Tallest Ferris wheel just right here in Nairobi at Two Rivers Mall? Nairobi is that city every African country envies. For Sh500 per person, you get 17 minutes of uninterrupted time with your family in a cabin that can hold up to six people. Each cabin offers a panoramic bird’s eye view of the city. There is also Magic Planet, a vibrant indoor gaming arcade where you can have more fun with the children or just leave them as you enjoy a meal in one of the many nearby restaurants. Make sure you try out the Skating Park too.

Zip lining and Hiking at Ngong Hills

Zip lining on the 200M cable at Kompass while enjoying breathtaking views over Ngong forest. Photo | Pool

Children are naturally adventurous and a day trip to Ngong Hills will give them the expedition of a lifetime. Apart from hiking across the seven hills, they can also engage in various activities at Kompass Recreational Centre such as quad biking, archery, cycling, and the sought-after zip lining over the forest for only Sh1,000 per person. Kompass is one of the most affordable zip-lining locations in Nairobi.

Ice skating at Panari Hotel

This is the only ice skating location in Kenya and one of a kind in East and Central Africa. The ice rink can accommodate up to 200 people and the charges are Sh800 for kids below 14 years and Sh1,000 for anybody above 15 years for a whole hour. I would advise wearing very warm clothes or carrying gloves as the place is extremely cold with a temperature of -25oC. A point to note is that you don’t need to have prior experience for you to try ice skating. You will learn on the go.

Jump by Flying Fox

If you are not aware of Flying Fox, then you are not an adrenaline junkie. They are the people behind Zip lining at the Forest and they recently introduced six new adventures at The Hub in Karen. The activities include Zip lining for Sh1,000, airbag jump, the leap of faith, giant swing, and artificial rock climbing and abseiling for Sh800 each.