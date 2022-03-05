Exploring the cave and grounds of Paradise Lost

Mbai Cave facing waterfall at Paradise Lost. Photo | Rupi Mangat

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

The caves have history in Kenya’s colonial past.

-The Mau Mau took refuge in the Mbai Caves when the land was still forested.

- Mrs. Mukami Kimathi, the widow of the great Mau Mau freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, opened the cave officially in 2015.

After a two-year hiatus, the birders from Nature Kenya are out again. Driving into Paradise Lost set in the midst of a coffee plantation and grass pastures boasting gigantic trees in flower, the morning sun is soft, warming the red earth of Kiambu.

