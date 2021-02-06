Viagra
Dying to perform

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Indiscriminate use, easy access, and misuse of sexual enhancing drugs are cited as among the causes of the spike of men dying under the blue pill.
  • Alarmed by the increasing incidences the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya issued a statement last month warning the public against the indiscriminate use of sexual performance drugs

Recently, a man died in a bedroom act in Dandora, Nairobi. The police found an assortment of drugs in the house which the deceased had allegedly taken.

