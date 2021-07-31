Joe Ngari

Does alcohol really make you better in bed?

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • In the early stages of alcohol intake most men may feel that alcohol is good for relationship building and sex.
  • This is because alcohol lowers inhibition and gives one courage to seduce a woman.
  • Before it knocks out your erection, alcohol has the ability to prolong sex and delay ejaculation so some men may find it good for long plays. These effects are, however, short lived. 

The discussion had degenerated into the definition of unsafe amounts of alcohol. Joshua was categorical that he did not qualify to be classified as alcoholic. Mary, his wife, was agitated. She said Joshua was trying to escape from the real issues that brought them to the Sexology Clinic.

