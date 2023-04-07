Cheptoek Boyo: I am celibate, cold water is my medicine

I always say I was brought into this world to inspire, empower and entertain. Running an entertainment web is definitely expensive, from maintenance, producing video content and paying writers. I started Buzz Central in 2015, and for the first five years, I used my salary to grow the platform.

I don’t fear competition. It’s in every field and there is no new idea in this world, just new ways of doing things. While working for People Daily, I realised there were a lot of stories that could not make it on the newspaper because of limited space and editorial rules. I came up with my platform to share those stories.

I can’t pick my best celebrity interview, especially on the podcast, but I have memorable ones which are Peter Kamau (Biko), Alex Mwakideu, Vaishali Morjaria, Wilbroda and Winnie Bwire. I give guests freedom to speak in English, Swahili and Sheng and since the podcast is not a judgement space they end up saying the most inspiring and ridiculous things.

My day begins at 5am with one hour of gym. I have a light breakfast at 7am, and at 8am, I get into a WhatsApp meeting with my writers before going to the studio to record podcasts. In the afternoon, I mostly do production shoots or recording for a production company I run. At 5pm, I’m always at home to do homework with my daughter Salika. I’m in bed by 9pm.

Initially it was hard to adjust to motherhood. I gave birth to my daughter at 22 and I wanted to do fun stuff with my friends, but most of the time, I was in the house breastfeeding or cleaning. Raising a child is expensive; plan before having one.

Yes, I have been practicing celibacy for months now, although it was not my intention. I had taken a break from dating and after six months, I started researching about celibacy. Almost two years into practicing it, I’m not in a hurry to barge.

Celibacy gave me clarity. I’m now on a spiritual journey and I do not want to share my body with just anyone. It also weeds out people; guys hit on me and when I tell them I’m practicing celibacy, they just disappear. It is so hilarious.

But hey, I am not scared of locking out any potential suitors because I know the right one will find me. I’m really enjoying my singleness. I’m still deciding if I want to settle down. I look at the marriages of people close to me and 70 percent of them are disastrous. Choosing a partner is not something I take lightly. I would rather be single and happy than in a miserable situation.

What do I do when my body starts acting up, you know what I mean right? Well a cold shower helps but I have also been able to tame my mind, once I decide I’m not going to think about it my mind shifts.

About getting married, I was never that girl who dreamt of having a wedding. I actually don't like weddings. I always saw myself travelling around the world and doing extreme sports. I will not say never ever, but right now? Not at all.

I believe people should not get married just because it is a stage of life they see other people in. It’s a decision that can make or ruin your life. Choosing wisely and praying for a partner is important.

I also took a break from alcohol. I started drinking while in college and was an occasional drinker but on my birthday last year, I decided to pause. I started seeing beautiful changes in my body; I lost weight, my skin became smoother and I was spending less. Right now I’m seven months sober.

If I were to speak to a 25-year-old me, I would tell her not to change anything. All the wrong and right steps I took got me where I am today. I always think of ways I can improve myself rather than things I would want to change from my past.

What gives me satisfaction is lending my services to people when they need help with things I’m good at, I quickly say yes.