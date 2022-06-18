Book Club: Magnetos Cats

All through secondary school, I had a love and passion for literature. I remember there was a time I completed one of the set books in just one day.





I find reading fun, which is weird because I am extroverted yet many people always assume reading and books are for introverts. It somehow helps me recharge and put on different lens for a minute.





So far my favourite book is called 40 Days of Decrease: A Different Kind of Hunger. A Different Kind of Fast. By Alicia Britt Chole, who wrote the book anonymously. The book has forced me to look at life in so many perspectives that I never saw before.





We start small, we don’t try to put unrealistic goals. The magnetos cats only read a book a month, sometimes even longer, but not more than a month and sometimes during our weekly meetups, we discover a book is just so mind-blowing and we end up resolving to take some more time discussing it and just sinking into the wisdom.





The book club started like a joke. We have this group of goofy friends and we used to gather around for a weekend and just watch a match, movie or just talk.





One day, since we all have a passion for literature, we decided to read a book “Stay in your lane by judge Karen Mills and discuss it. Since then we have read all manner of books including the bible. We are 10 members.





Since we have a circulating leadership, we try to enjoy all genres depending on our monthly goals, theme. Some of our members are Christians, so we sometimes read as the lord guides.





This month we are doing a book that is kind of meant for children. It is called The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by CS Lewis.





The book draws various aspects of characters and events and relates them to biblical ideas from Christianity. The lion Aslan is one of the clearest examples, as his death is very similar to that of Jesus Christ.



