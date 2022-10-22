Black Cinderella: ‘Stop calling me a socialite, I’m a youth activist’

Black Cinderella is a youth activist, public figure and a single mother of one. I don’t compromise my beliefs for moral justification.





Being an activist you have to be self-driven, stand for your rights and those of others. You have to live as an example and correct immorality, injustice, inhumanity and malicious situations in society.





Best description of my personality would be resilient, fearless, confident and courageous. I am a go- getter. I am also very romantic as a Black woman. You know what they say, black is gold.





I do quite a variety of things. Let's just say I am a jack of all trades as a single mother. From academic writing, online marketing, brand ambassador and of course an actress.









To some extent, the Nairobi Diaries Reality show thrust me to fame, but in all honesty, the show was a good show but the wrong move for me. The reality show did not air what we were told was supposed to be aired, but rather focused more on the drama.





Most of the things aired were scripted and planned by the producer for controversial purposes and her selfish gain. What most Kenyans don't know is that it was a requirement to act ratchet to serve the drama.









I will live to regret ever participating in the show. Every time someone identifies me with Nairobi Diaries, I feel embarrassed. I wish I knew better then.









By the way, I was already famous before I joined Nairobi Diaries, however, the show amplified my fan base on social media.





I’m not controversial as perceived. When you disrespect me, I will keep it raw and candid with you. Truth, justice and being outspoken is very important to me. I don’t entertain nonsense.





My beef with socialite Bridget Achieng is in the past. Bridget and I are both healing and we are working on our relationship. I would like Kenyans to know that there was a handshake.









Manzi wa TRM is my blood sister, many don’t believe that. She is our firstborn in a family of nine. We hang out as a family and our children meet, only that we don’t share this online.









The lowest moment in my life is having been a victim of rape twice. Raped at 15 and again when I was five months pregnant and homeless. I still live with the trauma.









Success to me is not only defined by money, cars and any other luxuries. Being able to raise my child, offering basic needs and training her in the best schools is my success. What are you most proud of about yourself?





One lesson I have learnt about men is, ‘Wanaume sio mama yako’! As a lady, it is important to have financial and emotional independence. There are women who fully depend on men to provide. These women go through embarrassment and disrespect just to be provided for their basic needs.





Key lesson in life is to always have a saving plan.