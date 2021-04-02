Actress Dorea Chege: I love to be asked out properly

Dorea Chege is an actress who has appeared on Maria and Kikuyu’s Uriru Wa Wendo TV shows. She is also an influencer, commercial model, event organiser and sole proprietor of Dashil Parlour

Favorite thing about my career, is the networking. It gets you contacts and business opportunities.

My fashion style, is casual and smart. The combo is easy, effortless to rock and always looks just right.

A book everyone should read, The Secret.

I prefer, a Dorea Chege without makeup on but when duty calls, a little bit of it doesn’t hurt.

Numbers on Instagram, mean business, the larger the following, the more clients you attract.





I stand, for the rights and the voice of the girl child. It's high time men began respecting women's voices. A simple NO is answer enough.





If I had one wish, I would read people's minds. There is so much vile and hate out there.





I don’t fancy, games with difficult rules. That explains why you will always find me playing jenga when I need to pass time.





Capetown, is the city I would die for. Ooh! My goodness, if I could live anywhere that would be the place.





A small fact I know about cars, is that Mercedes-Benz was named after a German girl called Mercedes Jellinek. The company later merged with engineer Karl Benz automobile company to form Mercedes-Benz. Lord answer my prayers; I need to drive one someday. Amen.





For now, I drive a Nissan Juke. It serves me right, very economical on fuel consumptions especially during these difficult times.





What I listen to when driving, is a mixture of gospel praise music and local urban songs. Listening to jams that are uplifting is therapeutic.





Nandy and Nadia Mukami having separate shows, same time, same day. Catch me at the latter’s concert.





A song I would sing on a Karaoke night would be Baadaye by Amos and Josh in memory of my late grandmother.





Mukimo and kienyeji chicken, are a cuisine I would never tire of having on a daily basis.





I love to be asked out properly. You should come bearing gifts (laughs)





What most people don’t know, about me is that I'm a cry baby.





Mantra that keeps me going, never be afraid to be wrong.









