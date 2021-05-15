A low point in my life drove me to climb Mt Kenya highest point

Rosemary Kamweti, 28, who summited Mt Kenya in 2021 is the second black Kenyan woman to climb to Batian, Mt Kenya's highest Peak.

By  Wendy Watta

  • Rosemary Kamweti, 28, is the second black Kenyan female to reach Mt Kenya highest point, Batian. She reached the point after several attempts earlier this year
  • Most hikers who go to Mt Kenya only ever get to Point Lenana. The first black
  • Kenyan woman to climb to Batian, Mt Kenya’s highest Peak, was in the 1990s

"I started seriously hiking in 2018 when I was going through a stressful period in life and realised that I needed something to help me let go. After I decided to take it seriously, in three weeks, I went and hiked Mt Kilimanjaro. To prepare for that, I did Ngong, Elephant Hills, and Longonot. I would work during the week and plan my hikes for the weekends if I didn't have to go to the office...that's how I still do it. 

