A Char-Choma experience in Mombasa

The sumptuous meat platters at char-choma restaurant in Mombasa. Kemzy Kemzy


By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

  • At Char- Choma, you get fresh and finger-licking dishes, a variety of sitting options, great customer service, a swimming pool, and a kid’s play area
  • The restaurant allows you to customise your own dining experience based on how much you can eat and your taste.


Have you ever been to a restaurant and remarked “Oh my goodness, this food is too much for this price!” Char- Choma restaurant in Mombasa just before White Sands hotel is a game changer on this aspect and this is what impressed me most about the restaurant. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.