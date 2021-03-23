Just Brenda: Should I visit my ex-boyfriend?

At the end of the day, we're in a pandemic and human connection is truly important. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  JUST BRENDA

What you need to know:

  • At the end of the day, we're in a pandemic and human connection is truly important.
  • Some things supercede past feelings and are more important than the labelling of 'he is an ex', like death, or accidents, or illness.
  • It's ok to care, it doesn't mean you're running back into his arms.

Hello Brenda,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. As a village girl, networking was key to my career mobility

  2. Ask HR: Should I reveal that I am about to resign because of my bad boss?

  3. Nawal El Saadawi: Egypt’s grand novelist and global activist

  4. PRIME Young gamers putting Kenya on global spotlight

  5. Remembering Afro-jazz icon Manu Dibango

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.