Just Brenda: Should I visit my ex-boyfriend?

I've been yearning to go and visit my ex-boyfriend. He lives out of town and had a really bad accident the other day and has no one to talk to. I don't feel obligated to do it, I just feel bad for him and want to offer some comfort. I mean, I used to care for this person a lot, and I thought we had a life together. Am I crazy?

You're not crazy, you're an empathetic human, which many people should do more of. I just hope you're being honest with yourself as well. You might still care for him, and that's perfectly allowed, but are you still in love with him and making up excuses to go see him? When you say no one to talk to, do you mean something else entirely? Wink wink. Ask yourself these questions before you go, or perhaps after the visit. At the end of the day, we're in a pandemic and human connection is truly important. Some things supercede past feelings and are more important than the labelling of 'he is an ex', like death, or accidents, or illness. It's ok to care, it doesn't mean you're running back into his arms. I'm curious about what your current boyfriend thinks about it, though?