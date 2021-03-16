Just Brenda: I don’t want to have unprotected sex

I had sex with this guy who I have been talking to for a while, and it wasn't what I expected. He came unprepared (no protection) and acted like he wanted to talk all night instead of do the deed - which I thought was clear before he came over. Now I don't really want to have sex again, but he is coming back to my house later this week. What should I do?

What a quandary! It can be interesting to see the flip side of men who actually might not always want to have sex, unlike what ladies are taught since time immemorial. If he came unprepared, he probably didn't want to have sex, you're right. Or he was trying to do it raw, which is just disturbing. Men who want to have sex - humans who want to have sex - will usually prepare for protection eventualities well in advance. If he wanted to talk all night, maybe your wires are crossed and you should have a conversation about being friends instead of lovers. Ask him, when we had sex last night, it didn't really feel like you were into it. Was something making you uncomfortable? And go from there.