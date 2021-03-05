Just Brenda: I like him, but I’m afraid of being hurt

You’re a lucky girl! Far be it from me to tell you who and who not to date, but truly sis, you can’t date loneliness, and space next to you can’t cuddle you at night. I guess it really depends on what your goals are. Do you want children? Or do you want a husband? Are you married to your job? It all depends. The thing with men and relationships in general, is that they take a certain amount of trust to get into them in the first place. You can’t predict what’s going to happen – either it will go well, or it won’t, and you will only know when you know. The rest of it is speculation. If you do really like this guy, feel free to give him a time frame – or a probation period, like a job – within which to test drive the thing. Who knows? Maybe you’ll like riding.