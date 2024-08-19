Nikita Kering: The unstoppable female force of Kenyan music

Nikita Kering is not just an artiste; she's a force in the Kenyan music scene.

As she prepares to release her upcoming EP, featuring collaborations with top Kenyan musicians like Lil Maina and Ndovu Kuu, she reflects on her over-a-decade-long journey in the industry.

She spoke to Buzz about her evolution as a musician, the challenges she's overcome, and the passion that continues to drive her forward in doing what she loves.

You are preparing to drop an EP later this year. What can fans expect?

I am super-excited about this upcoming project! I have been collaborating with some of the biggest male artists in the country, and I am exploring this whole "beauty and the beasts" concept; me being the beauty, and them being the beasts of the music industry.

It’s all about experimenting with new sounds and pushing my brand further. Most of my fans know me for my softer, pop side, but this EP will show a different side of me.

I am venturing into new genres and really trying to see what else I can do musically. It’s going to be a journey of reintroducing myself to the country.

You've hinted at a collaboration with Lil Maina. Can you tell us more?

Yes! I’ve been working on some music with Lil Maina, and I’m hoping that it’ll be one of the first tracks to drop. We’ve wanted to work together for a while, but the timing was never quite right.

Kenyan musician and actress Nikita Kering performs during Blankets and Wine event at Laureate Gardens in Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on July 28, 2024. Photo credit: BONFACE BOGITA | NATION

Now, we’ve finally found a song that fits us both. It’s called “Tonight” and it’s been available on Spotify since Friday. Our collaboration has been very organic—if he has an idea, he sends it over, and I do the same. It’s been a really fun process.

What do you look for in an artiste before deciding to collaborate with them?

For me, it’s not just about fame or popularity. I want to work with people whose skills I admire, and people who I’m a fan of. I think fans will be surprised by some of the names I’m collaborating with. It’s important to me that people feel like they’re getting something valuable when they listen to my music or come to my shows. I never want anyone to feel like they’ve wasted their time or money on me.

How is it working as an independent artiste compared to being signed to a record label?

Honestly, it’s been a blessing. At this stage in my career, I need to tread carefully and make sure I don’t lose myself. When you’re signed, there’s always a lot of direction and pressure from management, and it’s easy to lose sight of why you started making music in the first place. Right now, I’m focused on self-discovery and creating art that resonates with people. Being independent allows me to work at my own pace and make music that truly feels like me; without any external pressure.

How do you stay inspired and maintain your creative energy amidst industry pressures?

The key, for me, is that I genuinely love making music. No one’s forcing me to do it, and I’m not doing it because of financial pressure or anything like that. It’s something I enjoy, and that’s what keeps me going. As long as I love what I’m doing, the inspiration keeps flowing.

Kenyan musician and actress Nikita Kering. Photo credit: Pool

Your music resonates with many, especially young girls. How does it feel to be a role model?

It’s such a blessing. Even if I weren’t famous, I’d still find a way to mentor and be a positive influence on the young girls around me. My goal has always been to reach as many people as possible with my music, and I’m confident that I’m on the right path. Challenges will come, but they won’t stop me from achieving that goal.

Can you describe your creative process when writing music?

My process usually starts with creating the melody of the song. Once I have that, I work with the producer to build up the beat, and then I start writing the lyrics. The inspiration for my lyrics comes from life in general, not just my own experiences, but from everything around me. It’s like being a writer of fiction; you draw inspiration from everywhere, not just your own life.

At Blankets & Wine, you surprised everyone with your dancing skills. Where did that come from?

I’ve always danced, but I’ve never really done it on stage before. I can’t reveal all my tricks at once, so there are still a lot of things people don’t know about me! Some people think I’ve changed, but I think those are the people who didn’t really know me before. I’m just getting better at what I do, and that was only my first show. I’m more confident now, and people should expect even more from me in the future.

You worked with Khaligraph Jones on a project. How was that experience?

It was an incredible experience. Khaligraph was my first-ever collaboration, and he was perfect for it. He understands my sound, he’s a fan of my music, and he’s just a really fun person to work with. We got along really well, and he’s a great teacher. I learned so much from that experience.

Nikita Kering performs during the relaunch of Showmax in Kenya on May 8, 2024, at Sankara, Nairobi. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

I am also super-excited to have worked with Sauti Sol. I might be considering Bien for this EP. It sounds interesting and I'm excited about it.

What challenges have you faced as a female artiste?

Like many female artistes, I’ve had my share of challenges, especially when it comes to being undermined in spaces where I know I deserve to be. Sometimes, when I give feedback, I’m told to "relax", even when I know things aren’t going right. It’s not just about being a woman; it’s also about being a young girl in this industry.

Over time, people have come to respect my art. But it wasn’t easy in the beginning. There are things that female artistes have to think about that male artistes don’t, like not being able to go to a studio alone. Despite these challenges, I’ve learnt to accept them and not let them consume me mentally.

During the Blanket & Wines performance, you paid tribute to young people who lost their lives during demonstrations. Why was that important to you as a Gen Z artiste?

I’m not the most vocal person about my opinions, but I felt like I had to find a way to be heard on this issue. I didn’t want to be on the wrong side of history by staying silent. Even in my music, you’ll see that I often share my own experiences because I don’t want to sit down in interviews and get emotional. If you listen to my music, you’ll realise that I say a lot about how I feel about issues affecting not just me but even society.

What advice do you have for up-and-coming, young talents?

Patience is key. It’s important to remind yourself why you started in the first place. It’s easy to get caught up in the chase for money, attention, or clout, but you have to stay grounded and patient. Not everyone wins at the same time, and that’s okay. If everyone won at the same time, winning wouldn’t feel as special. Keep practising your art and getting better every day.

How do you manage to stay away from social media drama?