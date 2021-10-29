Nikita Kering
Why Nikita Kering is going places

By  Sylvania Ambani

  • She has been nominated in the 2021 annual Afrimma in the Best Female East Africa category.
  • In 2019, she was the recipient of two Afrimma awards – the youngest person to have won the awards.

Young, beautiful and with a voice that leaves the crowds mesmerised, singer Nikita Kering has proven that she is not just your girl next door when it comes to music.

