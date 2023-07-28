Smartphone addiction: Our struggle to find balance between real and digital world

With the ever rising prevalence of smartphones, the detrimental impact of phone addiction among the youth is a growing concern. Each passing day, youngsters find themselves caught in the paradox of a digital world that both connects and isolates.

This is a journey through the realms of phone usage and addiction, where the boundaries between virtual and real-life blur, and the quest for balance becomes a struggle in the lives of Kenya's vibrant youth.

According to Communications Authority of Kenya Data 2023, the number of active mobile SIM subscriptions in Kenya in-creased to 66.1 million in March 2023, from 65.7 million in the previous quarter. This represents a mobile penetration rate of 130.5 percent.

On the other hand, the report also revealed that a total of 63.94 million cellular mobile connections were active in Kenya in early 2023, with this figure equivalent to 117.2 percent of the total population.

Another data published in the ad planning tools of top social media platforms indicates that there were 10.15 million users aged 18 and above using social media in Kenya at the start of 2023, which was equivalent to 33.6 percent of the total population aged 18 and above at that time. This shows that the majority of youth are using smartphones.

This week, My Network brings you the captivating stories of four youth on how phone addiction has shaped their lives.

Caroline Awino, 22, Freelance writer

My journey with phone addiction started casually. Like many young people, I was captivated by the endless possibilities and instant gratification that smartphones offered. Gradually, my gadget became an extension of me, always within arm's reach, consuming my time and attention.

I spent hours scrolling through social media, playing games, and mindlessly browsing the internet, an obsession I couldn't escape. As the hours spent glued to my phone increased, I started noticing changes in my eyesight. Initially, it was mild discomfort and occasional headaches. But I chose to ignore the warning signs, thinking they were temporary. Little did I know that my excessive screen time was taking a toll on my eyes.

Eventually, I was diagnosed with a severe form of digital eye strain, leading to irreversible damage to my vision. It was a devastating blow, one that I never anticipated. The consequences of my addiction have had a profound impact on my overall well-being. Currently, I mourn the loss of simple joys like witnessing a beautiful sunset or reading a book. Now, I have to wear my glasses everywhere, a life that I was not used to.

To deal with the addiction, I have minimised the time I spend on social media. My advice to the youth is that they should take a step back and reflect on the potential consequences of phone addiction. It's easy to get caught up in the charm of constant connectivity, but it comes at a price. Be mindful of the time you spend on your phone and set healthy boundaries.

Prioritise real-life interactions, nurture meaningful relation-ships and engage in activities that bring you joy away from the screen. Your physical and mental well-being should always take precedence.

Yvonne Wairimu, 21 Student, Mount Kenya University, Nairobi

I am an avid user of various social media applications and my phone is part of my accessories. As I wake up, my thoughts are often consumed by the digital realm. TikTok holds a special place in my heart, followed closely by Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. These platforms have become my primary means of both entertainment and communication, shaping my interactions with the world around me.

Yvonne Wairimu has experienced the positive side of social media. Photo credit: PHOTO/POOL

Whether I am having a meal or engaging in conversations with loved ones, my thoughts are persistently tethered to the digital media plat-forms that have ensnared me, often consuming my time and attention at the expense of real-life experiences.

However, I have seen the positive side of my smartphone addiction. I run an online fashion line business which requires social media marketing, from where I earn a substantial income making sales and receiving gifts from satisfied customers. Furthermore, my smartphone serves as a valuable tool for research that keeps me up-to-date with industry trends while enhancing my business management studies. However, I will say that I am not blind to the drawbacks of excessive phone usage.

I acknowledge that my constant connection to the digital world has its downsides, particularly in terms of neglecting real-life experiences. I find it challenging to disconnect from my phone and fully immerse myself in the present moment.

Nevertheless, I believe that phone usage among the youth can be sustainable and valuable when properly balanced. I assert that smartphones have the potential to empower young individuals, linking them with opportunities for personal and professional growth. However, it is important to find a healthy equilibrium be-tween the digital world and real-life experiences.





Abigael Cherono, 21, Student of English Literature, Chuka University

Social media has revolutionised my ability to connect with people from all walks of life. With friends and family dispersed across the country, platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook have become invaluable tools for maintaining strong relationships. Regular updates, photos, and videos allow me to bridge the distance, fostering a sense of closeness despite the geographical distance.

Engaging with individuals from different cultures, backgrounds, and beliefs has expanded my understanding of the world. Through meaningful conversations and shared experiences, I have formed connections that may not have encountered otherwise, enriching my academic and personal journey.

In addition to enhancing my social connections, social media has played a vital role in my professional growth. Through networking opportunities and industry-specific groups, I have connected with professionals in my field of study. Collaborations, mentorships, and the ability to showcase my skills have opened doors for me. Despite all these highlights of internet use, I acknowledge that it has also impacted my life negatively.

The charm of social media notifications and endless scrolling can be highly distracting, leading to decreased productivity and difficulty in focusing on important tasks, including academic assignments. I have learned the importance of managing my time wisely and setting limits on social media usage to maintain a healthy balance.

Abigail Cherono says her constant online presence has led to professional growth. Photo credit: PHOTO/POOL

Aware of the potential risks associated with sharing personal information online, I exercise caution when deciding what to post. For me, online safety is paramount. Being an internet addict has also impacted my social life. There are times I don’t feel like talking to people around me. As long as I have data, I can be in my room the whole day. This also makes it difficult for me to make lasting friendships. However, I learned that it is crucial to strike a balance between online and offline interactions, nurturing real-life relationships alongside virtual ones.

Engaging in activities such as studying, hobbies, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying outdoor pursuits helps me maintain a sense of presence in the physical world. Currently, I advocate for mindful usage and setting boundaries to prevent excessive addiction especially among the youth. You have to prioritise offline activities, cultivate a positive online presence, and practice digital well-being.

Vincent Ouma, 24, Food and beverage management student at Technical College, Nairobi

My phone addiction is all-consuming. I find it difficult to put my device down and engage with the world around me. I spend countless hours scrolling through social media feeds, playing mobile games and mindlessly browsing the internet.

My addiction had reached a point whereby my device was a constant companion, overshadowing my desire for meaningful human interactions. My phone addiction hindered my ability to form genuine friendships. While I had virtual connections on social media, I struggled to translate those online interactions into real-life connections. My excessive phone usage left me socially isolated, missing out on opportunities to engage in face-to-face conversations and build authentic relationships.

At first, I never viewed my phone addiction as a problem, but after a moment of self-reflection. I found myself in a room full of people, yet feeling completely alone. I noticed others engaged in deep conversations and laughter, while I was absentmindedly scrolling through my phone. It was at that moment that I realised the emptiness of my social life and yearned for genuine human connections.

After this, I took a proactive approach to break free from my phone addiction. I implemented strict boundaries, limiting my screen time and setting specific hours for phone usage. I sought out social activities that required me to put my phone aside, such as joining a local sports club and attending community events.

On the other hand, I sought support from friends and family, who encouraged me to stay accountable and provided alternative ways of social engagement.

I wouldn’t say that my transformation journey was easy. The temptation to reach for my phone during moments of boredom or discomfort was a constant battle. Additionally, I had to confront my fear of missing out on social media updates and notifications. Over time, I learned to embrace these challenges as opportunities for growth and personal connection.

Breaking free from phone addiction had a transformative impact on my life. I gradually reduced the hours I spent on screen. After some time, I noticed a significant improvement in my overall well-being. Also, I became more present in my interactions, actively listening to others and engaging in meaningful conversations.

I advise those grappling with phone addiction to take the first step towards change. Recognise the negative impacts excessive phone usage has on your life and be intentional about breaking free from its grip. Set boundaries, engage in offline activities, and prioritise face-to-face interactions. Embrace the discomfort of disconnecting from the digital world, as it paves the way for authentic connections and a richer, more fulfilling life.