How a handshake with the Odingas changed my life

His story is a testament of resilience and unwavering commitment. Despite understanding the risks involved in challenging the authorities, he remains steadfast in his mission to advocate for the marginalised youth in the slums. Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, is the current President of Bunge la Mwananchi, a social movement that fights for the rights of ordinary citizens. He shares his inspiring journey with MyNetwork.



Tell us about yourself.

I am a survivor. I have faced tremendous hardships, including the heart-wrenching loss of dear friends. Despite these trials, I have emerged stronger. Moreover, I proudly identify myself as a leader who staunchly upholds the principles of equality. My unwavering commitment to social justice is particularly focused on addressing the issues that disproportionately impact youth from marginalised backgrounds, specifically those residing in the ghetto.



In what ways have those hardships shaped the trajectory of your current life?

As the first born in a family of five, the untimely passing of my parents compelled me to take up the responsibility of raising my younger siblings. This meant doing whatever was necessary to ensure their well-being, even in the face of adversity. The hardships I endured, including experiencing hunger and eventually dropping out of school in class six, greatly impacted my life. In 2003, armed with only Sh1,800, I embarked on a journey to Nairobi, carrying my belongings with me.

Despite being fully aware of the daunting challenges ahead, my unwavering determination fuelled my drive to overcome and achieve success. Arriving in Nairobi without any acquaintances, I boarded a number 14 bus that took me to Dandora. However, I quickly realised that it was not a place where I desired to settle. Fortunately, I encountered an old friend who graciously offered me shelter in Korogocho, Nairobi.

Fuelled by my love for soccer, I stumbled upon Korogocho Primary, where I saw well-dressed youngsters showcasing their skills on the football pitch. Intrigued, I approached their coach with a deep yearning to join them. I quickly gained acceptance into their group due to my football prowess. Little did I know that the players were a bunch of muggers who only used football as a facade for their mischievous activities. Effectively, I was part of a gang that engaged in petty robbery within the slums. Sadly, many of my friends lost their lives engaging in these dangerous activities. This experience not only nudged me to reform but also ignited a strong desire to help the youth in the ghetto who were forced by the lack of opportunities to rely on criminal activities for a living.



Tell us about your political journey.

My political growth can be attributed to the influence of Rosemary Odinga, the daughter of the Opposition Leader Raila Odinga. I have personally experienced the realities of life in slums, having lived in Korogocho, Kisumu Ndogo, Dandora, and Mukuru Kwa Njenga. This exposure has given me a deep understanding of both poverty and privilege. There is also a notion that youth in slums are criminals and I was determined to challenge this perception. I aimed to become a beacon of hope and a voice for the voiceless.

Encouraged by my supportive friends who believed in my potential, I decided to run for the position of Member of County Assembly to uplift my fellow youth. In 2013, I embarked on my political journey, but unfortunately, I came third during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party nomination. After failing to secure the ticket, I disrupted ODM campaigns in Mukuru Kwa Njenga. Word reached Rosemary, who insisted on meeting me. Initially, I responded to her call with disrespect. Undeterred, she sent two individuals to find me and demanded I meet her at Uhuru Park. This would be our first meeting whereby she boosted my political aspirations by extending me her support.

Accompanied by 200 of my supporters, I impressed her with the size of my following. She invited me to join the ODM volunteering campaign team in my constituency. Being sceptical, she further invited me to Lavington to meet her parents and siblings. A driver was sent to pick me up from town, and this time, I took along one of my friends. Mr Odinga was on his way to campaign, but Rosemary stole a moment of his time to introduce me to him. It was a momentous occasion as I shook hands with Mr Odinga, whom I affectionately refer to as my political godfather.

Rosemary also introduced me to Winnie Odinga, Fidel Odinga, and Raila Odinga Junior, forging a friendship between me and the Odinga’s family. In 2016, when Rosemary launched her campaign for the Kibra Parliamentary seat, I was among the top six speakers to address the massive crowd that day. It was my first public speech, and I felt a sense of fulfilment, knowing that I had the potential to achieve great things in the political arena.



How did you become the president of Bunge la Mwananchi?