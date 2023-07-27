Dear parent, you have a life too! Neglecting self-care affects your child

With the numbers of sad parents and happy children rising exponentially, modern parents must normalise some basics of self-care.

Neglecting self-care consciously or unconsciously will not bring the best outcome in the dynamic and challenging parenting journey. Missing life to make a life can turn out to be a zero-sum game if anything goes against ones expectations; this happens often when children whose parents have given them their all fail to impress and end up being a bother when they should be offering support or at least independent.

It is a misconception that parents can only start having a fulfilled life after they are done with parenting. But, does parenting ever end? Many think that parenting ends after launching out or weaning the 'kids' - but not at all! It just takes a different look, and demands a different approach. Parenting is a lifetime task.

A balance between building the self and raising great children is doable! But it must be intentional and very tactical because it is not easy due to social and mental expectations.

Effective parenting ought to be part of a parent's lifestyle! One does not need to stop living his or her good life because they are parenting; these are not mutually exclusive processes. Parents must respond positively, proportionately and aptly to their physical, emotional, social, mental, spiritual and professional needs without feeling like they are doing an injustice to their children. And remember, today's child demands wants, needs, and attention. This can be draining and has even led to some parents feeling eternally inadequate when it comes to their children’s needs.

Deal with the fear and start the balance. Be good to yourself, and not too hard on yourself – you are the engine and if it stops, many other things stops.

Brokenness in parents can have a ripple effect on the children and easily turn families into dysfunctional units.

I have witnessed many parents who have stopped living to make their children ‘live’. From a counselling point of view, this may cause more harm than good because emotionally and mentally broken parents have a high likelihood of raising weak children. A physically weak parent is at risk of making the child his or her caretaker prematurely. Your body is your garden. Sacrifice is great but too much unnecessary sacrifice will live you without more to give. Be strong! Be empowered! Be resilient...and raise your odds of witnessing your children’s success.

Better light a candle than curse darkness. Do that little thing for yourself as a parent. It makes a huge difference.





Self-care tips for parents

Be responsible with self

Be kind to self

Be your greatest friend

Cheer yourself up

Keep refreshing yourself

Equip yourself for life's hard tackles

Seek help if need be