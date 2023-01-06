Ask HR: What, exactly, does the modern employee value the most in at the workplace?

I have been asked to set up a HR function in a local company and would like to know more about what employees value most in organisations so I may help to put it in place. What ideas should I consider first? How can I succeed in this project?

Tending to the obligation that has been bestowed upon you is akin to having a clean slate on which you can sketch a better future for your organisation and employees. Besides helping to create an environment in which employees have rewarding career experiences, you could also contribute to organisational performance by helping the organisation to draw the best from its people.

It is useful to remain aware that it will take time to build a fully-fledged HR function for your organisation. Every component will not be built in one go, even if the organisation could financially afford it. Your journey might start with meeting compliance and administrative requirements before lunging towards sophistication. Yours may be the privilege of laying the foundation on which others will later build on. There are several aspects for you to consider as you embark on your assignment, including what employees value most. A good place to start would be to think about what you value as an employee. A survey or focus groups could also help you appreciate what your colleagues value.

