Ask HR: How can I settle in fast so that I can lead my small team?

I have just joined a new employer and I’m very excited about my career journey and what this new season has in store for me. My challenge is that this is my second employer in over 10 years. I am a bit anxious and keep wondering how long it will take for me to fit in and thrive. How can I make this seamless so as to lead my small team effectively?

Congratulations on your job change. What a great way to step into 2023. I am happy to speak into this new chapter of your career. Now, before you get too anxious over this move, remember that every organisation has a process of onboarding new employees, with the aim of helping them settle down and equipping them with relevant information pertaining to the organisation, and their roles. Be keen on that process, ask questions, read recommended documents, policies and templates. Pay attention to training on any unfamiliar operating systems to avoid errors that may be costly. Observe how people relate to one another on all levels, not forgetting how they relate to customers and vendors. This will give you insights on the organisation’s culture, which will be useful as you lead your team. If there are practices that are disempowering, take note and endeavor to make improvements.

Do your best to get to know your team – how long they have been at the company, what motivates them, what are their immediate challenges and how you could be of help to them. This information will help you support your team better. Do not make many promises but keenly note what their needs are, and as you settle, look for ways of providing the right solutions. If there are work challenges due to delays from other departments, note this and bring it up when interacting with your peers.

Be keen as you speak to your team to note if there is any tension, cliques or tardiness within the team. If you have a hybrid work model, discuss what is working well and what needs to be improved. Familiarise yourself with the policies, consider your team’s suggestions and find practical solutions. Most people like to work under leaders who are empathetic and genuinely care about their wellbeing. They like leaders who lead from the front, leaders who open doors for them to succeed and provide clear objectives. Do your best to empower your team to exercise their brains and solve problems. Create an environment that enables and encourages creativity and innovation.