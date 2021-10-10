This is what it takes to excel in supply chain management

Maryanne Karanja is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS-UK).

By  Daisy Okoti

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Supply chain management is now a standalone department responsible for managing end-to-end processes.
  • Covid-19 brought to the fore the critical role the supply chain plays in our lives, as people pondered over the sourcing and transportation of goods and services and worked to mitigate risks during the partial lockdown.

Maryanne has vast experience in supply chain management. She seeks to harness technology, and in particular artificial intelligence, data analytics, and robotics, to transform businesses and ensure the growth of companies. She has held leadership roles at Vivo Energy and Shell. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in commerce from Kenyatta University and Master’s in Business Administration from Henley Management College. She is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS-UK).

