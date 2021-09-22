T5 interview with Lucian Basil Ouma

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • There’s a lot of work to be done by artists, especially independent ones.


  • Not only do I have to produce the art, I also must ensure that the product reaches the intended audience.


  • This requires identifying and contacting blogs, websites, journalists, influencers, DJs, and event organisers to ensure my songs get to a wider audience. 

Lucian Basil Ouma, better known as LB, is a hip-hop artist, song writer and video director. At 25, he has just completed his Master’s degree in economic development at UCT. His music journey began six years ago when he was in first year at the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa.
 

