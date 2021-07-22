Stop focusing on getting jobs and start pursuing wholesome education

Photo credit: Pool

By  DAISY OKOTI

What you need to know:

  • Education is essentially about producing civil human beings and our society needs to remember this.


  • Unfortunately, we have made education seem like a business commodity and students walk into the classroom already worried about failing to get jobs.


  • We need to teach students to appreciate knowledge and skills before they start thinking about jobs.

When Jennifer Muchiri started her education at Kiru Primary School in Murang’a, she didn’t see herself studying at the University of Nairobi for more than eight years. Today, she teaches literature at the institution.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.