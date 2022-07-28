Signs of a job scam

Advancement in technology has made it easier for people to find job opportunities online. When going through your social platforms such as Facebook, it’s highly likely that you have come across a job vacancy, however, there’s a dark side to it.

With the unemployment rate currently at 5.7 percent, according to 2021 data by the World Bank, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to a slowdown in entrepreneurial activities, many young people are desperate for jobs. And as they search for opportunities, dubious and dodgy recruiters are on the loose, offering fake job interview applications and opportunities.

So, how do you identify job scam signs?

Error-ridden interview invitation

Most companies are very concerned about their brand perception, and as such, they would not send out an interview invitation without proofreading their work. This is not to say that recruiters don’t make errors, but some have too many errors and grammatical inconsistencies that reek of fraudulence.

Informal interview venue

A few weeks ago, a Facebook user posted online a conversation between her and a purported recruiter. She had been shortlisted for an accountancy position but the interview was taking place in a hotel room.

The company does not operate from there but gave the hotel’s address as their own address. When an institution has an unknown company name or invites you to an informal interview venue, ask questions and reviews on platforms like Twitter or Facebook.

In this modern world, most companies would have a social media reference that is backed up with reviews to authenticate their existence.

Job requirements and description are vague

You came across a job opportunity online, read through but couldn’t understand what the recruiter wanted. The job descriptions are not specific to the job you’re applying for. Some fraudsters have the same job descriptions for unrelated positions such as IT and customer care.

Your interviewer asks you for money

Fraudulent recruiters have found a perfect way to fleece job seekers of their money in disguise of medical check-ups, uniforms, passport photos and some go as far as asking for money for refreshments.

A telling sign that the interview may be a scam is if you are asked for money even before the interview date. Also, avoid disclosing any personal information, such as your credit card number or any pin numbers, to ensure the safety of yourself and your confidential financial information.

An interviewer contacts you with an opportunity

If an interviewer contacts you regarding a job offer, especially for a position that you did not apply for, this may indicate that the job opportunity and the online interview are scams. This is unless you are being job hunted, the recruiter having read your profile on sites such as LinkedIn.

You have a gut feeling...