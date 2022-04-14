Positioning your brand for success

You have just completed the first seven years of your career and you are eyeing that big promotion at work. Besides that, you are looking to build stronger professional networks. How do you move from being seen as an “early career professional” with little expertise to offer to the leader you want to become?

Here is a question that can guide your thought process: What image would you like to create in the minds of other practitioners in your field, your peers, your seniors, and your juniors? The answer may be as simple as deciding what you want your professional brand to stand out for, and then taking time to create and promote that image until others begin to automatically associate you with it. The reality is, whether you actively work on brand identity or not, you present a certain image to industry stakeholders, especially those you encounter through professional associations. So how about building the image you desire?

Research shows that the human mind thrives on comparison: People, brands, and even strategies are usually understood in comparison to others. The image you create then becomes important because it helps people make comparisons and draw conclusions about your brand and what you have to offer. This includes positions that open up in your organisation and even in your networks.

Here are some ideas on how you can go about positioning your brand as a leader:

Identify what makes you unique

Soul-searching, coaching, asking people about their perceptions of you, identifying patterns in your muses, speaking to your mentors, reading books... Whatever it takes, get a good grasp of your professional identity. Once you have discovered what it is, begin to think about the best ways to amplify these qualities because that will be the beginning of your differentiation even as you build, strengthen or work to change your brand’s position.

Stay visible

Participating in industry-relevant panel discussions, conferences and seminars establishes and maintains your brand as a young professional ready for the next challenge. This builds your confidence and your seniors and other people in your industry will see you in better light. The material you develop while preparing for these industry engagements further sharpen you as a leader in the field. Remember, the perspectives you take during your talks must be aligned to the position you want to occupy in the field. Do you want to be known as the development investor who is passionate about education or the HR practitioner interested in managing intergenerational relationships in global workspaces? Use knowledge and experience you have gained to sharpen your position on these.

Media appearances

Newspaper or broadcast interviews bolster your position as a professional so whenever you have an opportunity, take it up. The media gives you access to your stakeholders so do not pass on the opportunity to establish yourself and your position as a professional and budding leader in the industry. If you are an entrepreneur, you could pitch your story ideas to relevant media segments. Who knows what might come out of that?