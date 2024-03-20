Passion for investigations pushes criminology graduate to establish own company

Samuel Kinyua holds a degree in criminology and security studies from Egerton University and a diploma in theology from Pioneer University. He says he is very passionate about private investigations, which is why he decided to establish a private investigation company in Westlands, Nairobi.

Kinyua started the company alone in 2021, with a capital of about Sh120,000, and brought George Ngochorai as a partner in 2023.

The company is registered as Limitless Security. It specialises in offering private investigation services that include background checks, brand protection, anti-counterfeit, document verification, skip trace, litigation support, fraud investigations, VIP protection and security consultancy.

“I have always been interested in a career as a private investigator. I tried out the government wing of investigations but didn’t make the cut. Since it is a passion, I couldn’t give up. I decided to try my hand in the private sector. I have always wanted to be an investigator to uncover hidden truths. When I failed to make the cut during recruitment, I heard of Jane Mugo, and there and then, knew the path I wanted to take,” says Kinyua, the lastborn among five siblings.

But the journey has not been so smooth. He has faced numerous challenges, especially in the beginning.

“Registration of security companies in Kenya is a big challenge due to the rigorous vetting. The field of investigations is very volatile since it is highly based on trust. It takes time to earn that trust with clients. Finances are also a big challenge considering the amount of input required to acquire the investigative and security tools,” says the 29-year-old.

“As the founder, I am the vision bearer. I am tasked with the key role of business development, and I also have to ensure we offer quality services. Initially, I was the only employee, but I have since employed 16 other private investigators,” says Kinyua.

Kinyua’s security firm has two branches, one in Nairobi and another in Kisumu, and the company offers services all over the country.

To establish a security firm, Kinyua says, having some background training in security is important, but hiring qualified and highly experienced individuals is even more important.

“Private investigations is a very sensitive industry. To ensure you give quality and reliable information to your clients, you have to be an expert. Let the people you hire be better than you. Don’t be the smartest person in the company,” advises Kinyua.

He reveals that his clients range from corporates, mostly law firms, individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He adds that he gets clients mostly through referrals. He reveals that social media has allowed him to create awareness of his brand.

“I started the company after Covid-19, but one of the changes that Covid-19 left was the increased use of technology in investigative work. We now use digital tools of communications and conduct virtual surveillance, where possible,” says the entrepreneur.

Kinyua reveals that since the establishment of the company, he has been in business with over 20 companies and hundreds of individual clients.