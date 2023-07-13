My employer’s “subsidised” meal is unpalatable

Does my employer really have to provide us with food? I totally dislike the food, and feel more dissatisfied that I have to contribute part of my salary towards this so-called benefit. The meal policy is so rigid, to an extend that I feel coerced to eat what is provided. The menu for staff with special dietary needs is worse. While our workplace is not so far off from a decent shopping mall, the unwritten rule is that time is precious as the supervisors prefer to keep an eye on everyone. I feel restricted and want freedom to get my own food. Why do employers treat their staff like high schoolers?

Societal changes are influencing the kind of benefits employers offer, and now quietly creeping into the free or subsidised meal benefit that seem to have served many employers well. The workplace is now cross-generational and practices that motivated the oldies do not appeal to younger staff, now Gen Zs and Millennials. I say this because some time back, employers who provided meals to their staff were considered progressive and employers of choice, not only locally but also globally. But what worked then is not working now, and employers need to create the much needed flexibility. And if you dismiss this benefit , some of your workmates would disagree with you. So, this is a mixed bag.

Why do employers maintain this benefit at a time when staff have different dietary preferences? Meal benefits create convenience that boosts business as staff have their meals on time and resume work at appointed time, ensuring no loss of work hours. Another benefit that may seem counterproductive is retention. Employers believe that many employees consider this a key retention benefit, resulting in an extended service even when other opportunities emerge.