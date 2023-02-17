My career growth has nothing to do with luck…

Maureen Kambona is the Marketing Manager, HMD Global OY, East African region. Her main role is to support the sale of Nokia phones, tablets and accessories in the East African markets through product and brand-based campaigns that drive awareness, education and visibility towards the various target audiences.

Maureen holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from United States International University-Africa, and is currently pursuing a postgraduate diploma in marketing and strategy as part of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM diploma) at the International School of Advertising (ISA).

“It is a certificate for marketers that is recognised globally. They get affiliate campuses to offer the course and I’m currently getting the highest level professional graduate diploma. I’m on level seven – the certificates ranges between levels one to seven,” she explains.

She started off her career at Teenwise Media as a brand promoter before working her way up to a regional marketing role in HMD Global OY.

“Each working opportunity I have had has shaped the professional I am today,” she continues.

She has had the opportunity to work with other big brands such as PNG (the Always campaign), Nivea, The Insyder Magazine, Capital FM, Carlsberg and Tuborg, Safaricom, EABL and Coca Cola, managing campaigns across the African continent.

These opportunities, she explains, have expanded her networks, in turn influencing her professional growth.

The mother of one attributes her growth to her family.

“Growing up in Nairobi, and as a middle child, I was privileged to have parents who drove love, education, kindness, and humility as part of our values,” she says, adding,

“These are attributes that I still value and which impact on my son. Every boss I have had has also influenced and shaped the person I am today. From the way I work, to how I engage and how I mentor others. My network has grown significantly and these people have encouraged, supported, and held me accountable towards excellence.”

Having a passion for whatever she does has been her career key driver. She believes that without passion, one cannot give their best.

“I am a believer of authenticity and quality informing the brands I work with. I am a lifelong learner, and I believe every engagement is an opportunity to gain new knowledge. One of the lessons I have learnt in this journey is that you must have the ability to roll up your sleeves and fill any gap, whatever the role.”

Another essential learning for her has been to take feedback positively.

On her most outstanding accomplishment, Maureen says she has had many.

“It is hard to point one out, however, I can vividly recollect the first time in an establishment [when] I heard a consumer ask for a product I had just launched without any advertising influence, showcasing our organic marketing yielding positive results. I felt really humbled,” she says.

On her leadership skills, she describes herself as a democratic leader, a factor that is showcased in how she handles her brand teams across all her roles.

“I am also a strategic leader who values focus towards the planned outcome. Finally, I am a transformational leader, open to creativity and out of the box ideas, enabling us to work in new ways.”

She hopes to lead on a global scale, support her son to achieve his education and athletic ambitions, and get more opportunities to mentor the next generation of marketers in the near future.

Like many others, the Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on her. In her case, she learnt to work remotely.

“I home-schooled my son, had quality time with my family and ensured that I had mental and physical wellness, all in one concentrated space during the lock down period. This forced me to exercise patience, appreciate the freedoms we take for granted, and value my loved ones much more and the time I have with them on this earth.”

Her advice to the youth of Kenya is that the strength of every building is based on the foundation.

“The taller the building, the deeper the foundation. This takes time and effort to dig deep, therefore, concentrate on building your foundation and you will withstand the test of time.”

For fun, Maureen enjoys reading and hanging out with her book club members. She hikes on occasion and practices Yoga.

She also enjoys cooking and hosting, as well as listening to music and dancing. Looking back at how her life turned out, there is not a single thing she would change.