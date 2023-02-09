Ask HR: Help! My boss doesn’t appreciate my efforts at all…

I work in an office where I interact with many customers. I am expected to be nice all the time, but this is sometimes hard. Some of my customers are moody and demanding, refusing to accept my answers and asking to speak to my supervisor. Whenever my supervisor is called, he accuses me of not doing a superb job, yet I work so hard, move up and down, smile all the time even when I feel like I can’t. I am looking for encouragement to carry on.

Thank you for sharing this challenge. I am so encouraged that you are seeking ways to cope better, be more productive and impress your sometimes ungrateful customers. You have not shared much in regards to what your company does, but you are very clear on what is expected of you. Besides a permanent smile and the need to move up and down, my first tip is, remember you are qualified for what you do. Because you have every information that pertains to your work on your fingertips, you are already way ahead of your demanding customers. You see, when you are well equipped with the right information, and understand the leeway you have to give concessions on some demands, you always have an upper hand.

All you need to do is to get better at exploring different ways of relaying the same message to those ungrateful clients. Then take note that customers are different. Some are chatty, looking for ways to disarm you so that you can give in to their demand. Keep to your word in such situations and explain your reasons where possible. Other customers may be straight forward, offering no explanations. Give these ones precise answers. Others come prepared for a fight. The moment you sense this, just be truthful. Don’t argue, give clear answers. Others see you as a gatekeeper, and are determined to speak to someone higher up. Demonstrating your deep understanding of the business and sharing clear options and information will disarm them.